Wednesday, May 20, 2020
The Benchmark Company slashes price target on SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] – find out why.

By Misty Lee
SunCoke Energy Inc. [NYSE: SXC] price surged by 17.83 percent to reach at $0.46. A sum of 1130020 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.01M shares. SunCoke Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $3.06 and dropped to a low of $2.71 until finishing in the latest session at $3.04.

The average equity rating for SXC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for SunCoke Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2019, representing the official price target for SunCoke Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $8, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on SXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunCoke Energy Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for SXC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

SXC Stock Performance Analysis:

SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.88. With this latest performance, SXC shares dropped by -4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.53 for SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.21, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading, and 5.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SunCoke Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.75 and a Gross Margin at +11.18. SunCoke Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.52.

Return on Total Capital for SXC is now 7.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.53. Additionally, SXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] managed to generate an average of -$170,168 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.SunCoke Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

SXC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SunCoke Energy Inc. go to 8.00%.

SunCoke Energy Inc. [SXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $187 million, or 91.10% of SXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SXC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,575,972, which is approximately -2.462% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,071,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.45 million in SXC stocks shares; and MANGROVE PARTNERS, currently with $15.12 million in SXC stock with ownership of nearly 13.357% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunCoke Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in SunCoke Energy Inc. [NYSE:SXC] by around 4,579,145 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 9,822,762 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 57,215,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,617,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SXC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,226,648 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,074,778 shares during the same period.

