Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH] fell -21.71% so far this year. What now?

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: TTPH] traded at a high on 05/18/20, posting a 0.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.20. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1324668 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 19.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.36%.

The market cap for TTPH stock reached $11.95 million, with 9.27 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, TTPH reached a trading volume of 1324668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH]?

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.81.

How has TTPH stock performed recently?

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.99. With this latest performance, TTPH shares gained by 73.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.02 for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.32, while it was recorded at 1.89 for the last single week of trading, and 3.09 for the last 200 days.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -883.46 and a Gross Margin at +54.99. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -950.18.

Return on Total Capital for TTPH is now -95.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -136.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.56. Additionally, TTPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH] managed to generate an average of -$1,046,045 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Insider trade positions for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTPH]

There are presently around $5 million, or 45.30% of TTPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTPH stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,419,507, which is approximately 849.459% of the company’s market cap and around 1.62% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 667,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 million in TTPH stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.41 million in TTPH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:TTPH] by around 2,496,942 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 118,843 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 454,428 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,070,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTPH stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,185,246 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 113,574 shares during the same period.