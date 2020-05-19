Terex Corporation [TEX] moved up 7.61: Why It’s Important

Terex Corporation [NYSE: TEX] price surged by 7.61 percent to reach at $1.05. A sum of 1088966 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.33M shares. Terex Corporation shares reached a high of $15.13 and dropped to a low of $14.35 until finishing in the latest session at $14.84.

The one-year TEX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.45. The average equity rating for TEX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Terex Corporation [TEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEX shares is $16.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CFRA have made an estimate for Terex Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $20 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Terex Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $19, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on TEX stock. On March 25, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TEX shares from 14 to 13.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terex Corporation is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

TEX Stock Performance Analysis:

Terex Corporation [TEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.46. With this latest performance, TEX shares gained by 3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.27 for Terex Corporation [TEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.20, while it was recorded at 13.43 for the last single week of trading, and 23.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Terex Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Terex Corporation [TEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.92 and a Gross Margin at +20.62. Terex Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.82.

Return on Total Capital for TEX is now 15.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Terex Corporation [TEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.12. Additionally, TEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Terex Corporation [TEX] managed to generate an average of $22,074 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.Terex Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Terex Corporation [TEX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $813 million, or 95.80% of TEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,409,530, which is approximately 4.72% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,305,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.33 million in TEX stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $60.41 million in TEX stock with ownership of nearly 2.614% of the company’s market capitalization.

100 institutional holders increased their position in Terex Corporation [NYSE:TEX] by around 8,541,148 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 10,683,685 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 43,088,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,313,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,886,490 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,508,411 shares during the same period.