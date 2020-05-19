Telsey Advisory Group lifts Dillard’s Inc. [DDS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dillard’s Inc. [NYSE: DDS] traded at a high on 05/18/20, posting a 2.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.48. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1160115 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dillard’s Inc. stands at 10.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.36%.

The market cap for DDS stock reached $548.40 million, with 24.64 million shares outstanding and 15.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 656.86K shares, DDS reached a trading volume of 1160115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dillard’s Inc. [DDS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDS shares is $38.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDS stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Dillard’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $80 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on February 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Dillard’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Odeon analysts kept a Sell rating on DDS stock. On November 15, 2019, analysts increased their price target for DDS shares from 58 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dillard’s Inc. is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has DDS stock performed recently?

Dillard’s Inc. [DDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.78. With this latest performance, DDS shares dropped by -3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.58 for Dillard’s Inc. [DDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.38, while it was recorded at 24.93 for the last single week of trading, and 57.92 for the last 200 days.

Dillard’s Inc. [DDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dillard’s Inc. [DDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.64 and a Gross Margin at +29.71. Dillard’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.75.

Return on Total Capital for DDS is now 7.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dillard’s Inc. [DDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.88. Additionally, DDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dillard’s Inc. [DDS] managed to generate an average of $2,923 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 132.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.83.Dillard’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Dillard’s Inc. [DDS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dillard’s Inc. go to -5.50%.

Insider trade positions for Dillard’s Inc. [DDS]

There are presently around $472 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDS stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 7,199,340, which is approximately 0.33% of the company’s market cap and around 18.70% of the total institutional ownership; SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, holding 1,907,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.02 million in DDS stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $35.43 million in DDS stock with ownership of nearly -1.468% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dillard’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Dillard’s Inc. [NYSE:DDS] by around 1,059,969 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 2,323,835 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 17,060,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,444,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 210,556 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 606,968 shares during the same period.