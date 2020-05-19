Tuesday, May 19, 2020
type here...
Companies

TD Securities Upgrade TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Annabelle Farmer
0
0

Must read

Industry

Telsey Advisory Group slashes price target on Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Fossil Group Inc. gained 12.50% on the last trading session, reaching $3.24 price per share at the time. Fossil Group Inc. represents 50.51...
Read more
Market

The Coca-Cola Company [KO] fell -20.61% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
The Coca-Cola Company loss -1.96% or -0.88 points to close at $43.94 with a heavy trading volume of 15798568 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Finance

why Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.50

Brandon Evans - 0
Builders FirstSource Inc. jumped around 0.38 points on Friday, while shares priced at $16.08 at the close of the session, up 2.45%. Builders...
Read more
Industry

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] is -17.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Broadcom Inc. plunged by -$6.19 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $264.06 during the day while it...
Read more

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [AMEX: TAT] jumped around 0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.25 at the close of the session, up 12.93%. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. stock is now -49.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TAT Stock saw the intraday high of $0.27 and lowest of $0.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.28, which means current price is +107.50% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 611.23K shares, TAT reached a trading volume of 3368074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT]?

TD Securities have made an estimate for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2016. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2013, representing the official price target for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAT in the course of the last twelve months was 0.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has TAT stock performed recently?

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, TAT shares gained by 17.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.89 for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2158, while it was recorded at 0.2378 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4288 for the last 200 days.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.23 and a Gross Margin at +54.72. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.96.

Return on Total Capital for TAT is now 32.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.29. Additionally, TAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT] managed to generate an average of -$36,503 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [TAT]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.30% of TAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAT stocks are: WEST FAMILY INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 2,688,959, which is approximately 22.334% of the company’s market cap and around 15.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 753,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in TAT stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.12 million in TAT stock with ownership of nearly -1.817% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. [AMEX:TAT] by around 643,676 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 140,511 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 4,357,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,141,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,717 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 96,191 shares during the same period.

Previous articleWedbush slashes price target on Express Inc. [EXPR] – find out why.
Next articlewhy Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.37

More articles

Companies

H.C. Wainwright lifts Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. jumped around 0.3 points on Monday, while shares priced at $16.50 at the close of the session, up 1.85%. Protagonist...
Read more
Companies

why Sensata Technologies Holding plc [ST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $42.12

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Sensata Technologies Holding plc jumped around 2.71 points on Monday, while shares priced at $35.99 at the close of the session, up 8.14%....
Read more
Companies

Market Analysts see Coherus BioSciences Inc. [CHRS] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Coherus BioSciences Inc. traded at a high on 05/18/20, posting a 1.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.86. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

Dougherty & Company slashes price target on iRobot Corporation [IRBT] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
iRobot Corporation closed the trading session at $68.65 on 05/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $65.15, while...
Read more
Companies

H.C. Wainwright lifts Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. jumped around 0.3 points on Monday, while shares priced at $16.50 at the close of the session, up 1.85%. Protagonist...
Read more
Market

Guggenheim lifts TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caleb Clifford - 0
TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.71% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Industry

Hexcel Corporation [HXL] is -58.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Hexcel Corporation gained 9.52% on the last trading session, reaching $30.37 price per share at the time. Hexcel Corporation represents 83.70 million in...
Read more
Finance

Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] is -62.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Kontoor Brands Inc. surged by $1.89 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $15.84 during the day while...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

Dougherty & Company slashes price target on iRobot Corporation [IRBT] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
iRobot Corporation closed the trading session at $68.65 on 05/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $65.15, while...
Read more
Companies

H.C. Wainwright lifts Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. jumped around 0.3 points on Monday, while shares priced at $16.50 at the close of the session, up 1.85%. Protagonist...
Read more

Popular Category