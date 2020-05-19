Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] Is Currently 5.24 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Caleb Clifford
Tailored Brands Inc. [NYSE: TLRD] traded at a high on 05/18/20, posting a 5.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.94. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2756715 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tailored Brands Inc. stands at 11.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.57%.

The market cap for TLRD stock reached $50.61 million, with 48.47 million shares outstanding and 47.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, TLRD reached a trading volume of 2756715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD]?

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Tailored Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $20 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Tailored Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on TLRD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tailored Brands Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02.

How has TLRD stock performed recently?

Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.64. With this latest performance, TLRD shares dropped by -42.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.25 for Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5519, while it was recorded at 0.9695 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7924 for the last 200 days.

Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.66 and a Gross Margin at +40.66. Tailored Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.88.

Return on Total Capital for TLRD is now 6.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.76. Additionally, TLRD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD] managed to generate an average of $1,314 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 45.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.Tailored Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLRD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tailored Brands Inc. go to 8.30%.

Insider trade positions for Tailored Brands Inc. [TLRD]

There are presently around $33 million, or 83.70% of TLRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLRD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,529,682, which is approximately -1.532% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; SCION ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.96 million in TLRD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.23 million in TLRD stock with ownership of nearly -6.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tailored Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Tailored Brands Inc. [NYSE:TLRD] by around 4,360,220 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 14,018,713 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 15,128,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,507,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLRD stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 637,633 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 5,076,119 shares during the same period.

