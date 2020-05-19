Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR] stock Initiated by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $13

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SNCR] gained 4.33% on the last trading session, reaching $2.29 price per share at the time. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. represents 41.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $105.16 million with the latest information. SNCR stock price has been found in the range of $2.25 to $2.52.

If compared to the average trading volume of 422.37K shares, SNCR reached a trading volume of 1545451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNCR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for SNCR stock

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.12. With this latest performance, SNCR shares dropped by -29.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.85 for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.18, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 5.09 for the last 200 days.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.67 and a Gross Margin at +26.33. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.88.

Return on Total Capital for SNCR is now -24.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.08. Additionally, SNCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR] managed to generate an average of -$63,046 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR]

There are presently around $54 million, or 56.10% of SNCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNCR stocks are: ELK CREEK PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 3,746,242, which is approximately -0.048% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,807,979 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.35 million in SNCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.08 million in SNCR stock with ownership of nearly 3.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SNCR] by around 3,254,554 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 5,106,816 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 15,615,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,977,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNCR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,058,856 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,507,200 shares during the same period.