Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY] Revenue clocked in at $1.86 billion, down -21.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Surgery Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: SGRY] price surged by 23.81 percent to reach at $2.35. A sum of 1806322 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.06M shares. Surgery Partners Inc. shares reached a high of $12.61 and dropped to a low of $10.31 until finishing in the latest session at $12.22.

The one-year SGRY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.72. The average equity rating for SGRY stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGRY shares is $14.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGRY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Surgery Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Surgery Partners Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $19, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on SGRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surgery Partners Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGRY in the course of the last twelve months was 9.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

SGRY Stock Performance Analysis:

Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.94. With this latest performance, SGRY shares gained by 27.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.24 for Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.33, while it was recorded at 10.53 for the last single week of trading, and 10.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Surgery Partners Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.13 and a Gross Margin at +18.96. Surgery Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.08.

Return on Total Capital for SGRY is now 5.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 419.36. Additionally, SGRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 946.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY] managed to generate an average of -$10,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Surgery Partners Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Surgery Partners Inc. [SGRY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $461 million, or 96.10% of SGRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGRY stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC with ownership of 26,455,651, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 3,524,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.67 million in SGRY stocks shares; and KING STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $18.23 million in SGRY stock with ownership of nearly 90.84% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Surgery Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Surgery Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:SGRY] by around 4,913,248 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 3,503,126 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 39,847,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,264,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGRY stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,939,952 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,344,373 shares during the same period.