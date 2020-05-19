SunTrust slashes price target on PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] – find out why.

PlayAGS Inc. [NYSE: AGS] gained 13.41% or 0.46 points to close at $3.89 with a heavy trading volume of 1050740 shares. It opened the trading session at $3.65, the shares rose to $3.979 and dropped to $3.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGS points out that the company has recorded -67.53% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -455.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 911.62K shares, AGS reached to a volume of 1050740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]:

SunTrust have made an estimate for PlayAGS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $31 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2019, representing the official price target for PlayAGS Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PlayAGS Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for AGS stock

PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, AGS shares gained by 26.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.24 for PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.14, while it was recorded at 3.50 for the last single week of trading, and 8.99 for the last 200 days.

PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.06 and a Gross Margin at +41.60. PlayAGS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.86.

Return on Total Capital for AGS is now 4.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 402.28. Additionally, AGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 396.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PlayAGS Inc. [AGS] managed to generate an average of -$15,423 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.PlayAGS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at PlayAGS Inc. [AGS]

There are presently around $102 million, or 97.20% of AGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGS stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 8,208,076, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 3,649,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.97 million in AGS stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $11.48 million in AGS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PlayAGS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in PlayAGS Inc. [NYSE:AGS] by around 5,632,834 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 9,140,040 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 16,309,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,082,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGS stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,220,888 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,008,151 shares during the same period.