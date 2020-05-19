Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Finance

SunTrust lifts Eventbrite Inc. [EB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

By Edison Baldwin
Eventbrite Inc. [NYSE: EB] surged by $1.58 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $8.235 during the day while it closed the day at $8.01. Eventbrite Inc. stock has also loss -23.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EB stock has declined by -63.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.57% and lost -60.29% year-on date.

The market cap for EB stock reached $721.78 million, with 85.88 million shares outstanding and 62.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, EB reached a trading volume of 7167989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eventbrite Inc. [EB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EB shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EB stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Eventbrite Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $23 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Eventbrite Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eventbrite Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for EB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.14.

EB stock trade performance evaluation

Eventbrite Inc. [EB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.93. With this latest performance, EB shares dropped by -8.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.66 for Eventbrite Inc. [EB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.31, while it was recorded at 7.21 for the last single week of trading, and 16.40 for the last 200 days.

Eventbrite Inc. [EB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eventbrite Inc. [EB] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.72 and a Gross Margin at +55.46. Eventbrite Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.36.

Return on Total Capital for EB is now -14.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eventbrite Inc. [EB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.10. Additionally, EB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eventbrite Inc. [EB] managed to generate an average of -$60,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Eventbrite Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Eventbrite Inc. [EB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eventbrite Inc. go to 46.40%.

Eventbrite Inc. [EB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $310 million, or 77.90% of EB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,969,054, which is approximately 3.708% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FOXHAVEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 4,231,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.14 million in EB stocks shares; and IMMERSION CAPITAL LLP, currently with $26.3 million in EB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eventbrite Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Eventbrite Inc. [NYSE:EB] by around 12,654,075 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 17,635,331 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 16,256,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,545,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EB stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,619,238 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 11,800,137 shares during the same period.

