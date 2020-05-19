Stifel slashes price target on PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] – find out why.

PDC Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PDCE] surged by $1.9 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $13.09 during the day while it closed the day at $13.03. PDC Energy Inc. stock has also gained 13.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PDCE stock has declined by -39.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -48.38% and lost -50.21% year-on date.

The market cap for PDCE stock reached $1.23 billion, with 94.08 million shares outstanding and 94.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, PDCE reached a trading volume of 1729595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDCE shares is $18.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDCE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for PDC Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $14 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for PDC Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on PDCE stock. On March 10, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PDCE shares from 43 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDC Energy Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDCE in the course of the last twelve months was 1.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PDCE stock trade performance evaluation

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.30. With this latest performance, PDCE shares gained by 43.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.43 for PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.13, while it was recorded at 11.33 for the last single week of trading, and 21.02 for the last 200 days.

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.04 and a Gross Margin at +29.17. PDC Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.30.

Return on Total Capital for PDCE is now 5.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.14. Additionally, PDCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE] managed to generate an average of -$104,948 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.PDC Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

PDC Energy Inc. [PDCE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,153 million, or 88.50% of PDCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDCE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,997,496, which is approximately -3.111% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,722,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.33 million in PDCE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $83.64 million in PDCE stock with ownership of nearly -4.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PDC Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in PDC Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PDCE] by around 20,947,227 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 19,422,159 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 68,721,333 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,090,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDCE stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 924,768 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 7,523,420 shares during the same period.