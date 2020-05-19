Standpoint Research Upgrade Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] gained 9.04% on the last trading session, reaching $15.07 price per share at the time. Occidental Petroleum Corporation represents 896.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.50 billion with the latest information. OXY stock price has been found in the range of $14.66 to $15.23.

If compared to the average trading volume of 43.77M shares, OXY reached a trading volume of 39749024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $14.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Standpoint Research have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

Trading performance analysis for OXY stock

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 10.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.49 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.32, while it was recorded at 14.13 for the last single week of trading, and 34.60 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.98 and a Gross Margin at +22.10. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.49.

Return on Total Capital for OXY is now 2.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.88. Additionally, OXY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] managed to generate an average of -$45,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation go to -12.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]

There are presently around $9,632 million, or 81.50% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 117,862,556, which is approximately 33.575% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ICAHN CARL C, holding 88,627,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in OXY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.02 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly 1.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 387 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 140,140,404 shares. Additionally, 658 investors decreased positions by around 146,847,236 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 413,019,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 700,006,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,026,474 shares, while 316 institutional investors sold positions of 30,815,381 shares during the same period.