Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Sidoti slashes price target on Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG] – find out why.

By Misty Lee
Briggs & Stratton Corporation [NYSE: BGG] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.60 at the close of the session, up 0.63%. Briggs & Stratton Corporation stock is now -75.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BGG Stock saw the intraday high of $1.70 and lowest of $1.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.13, which means current price is +6.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, BGG reached a trading volume of 3021959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG]?

Sidoti have made an estimate for Briggs & Stratton Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2018, representing the official price target for Briggs & Stratton Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Briggs & Stratton Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01.

How has BGG stock performed recently?

Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.00. With this latest performance, BGG shares dropped by -17.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.77 for Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0544, while it was recorded at 1.6640 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6821 for the last 200 days.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.79 and a Gross Margin at +16.25. Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.98.

Return on Total Capital for BGG is now -6.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.58. Additionally, BGG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG] managed to generate an average of -$10,511 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Briggs & Stratton Corporation [BGG]

There are presently around $59 million, or 94.80% of BGG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,799,794, which is approximately -1.249% of the company’s market cap and around 4.47% of the total institutional ownership; BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP, holding 3,974,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.52 million in BGG stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $4.89 million in BGG stock with ownership of nearly -5.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Briggs & Stratton Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Briggs & Stratton Corporation [NYSE:BGG] by around 4,410,697 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 6,750,365 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 25,013,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,174,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGG stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,662,031 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,270,262 shares during the same period.

