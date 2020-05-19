SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] Stock trading around $20.51 per share: What’s Next?

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SAIL] loss -0.73% on the last trading session, reaching $20.51 price per share at the time. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. represents 89.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.86 billion with the latest information. SAIL stock price has been found in the range of $20.46 to $21.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, SAIL reached a trading volume of 1098539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAIL shares is $23.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAIL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $17 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on SAIL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAIL in the course of the last twelve months was 41.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

Trading performance analysis for SAIL stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, SAIL shares gained by 20.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.91 for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.20, while it was recorded at 20.84 for the last single week of trading, and 21.35 for the last 200 days.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.92 and a Gross Margin at +75.60. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.95.

Return on Total Capital for SAIL is now -1.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.86. Additionally, SAIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] managed to generate an average of -$7,277 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAIL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL]

There are presently around $1,867 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAIL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,185,694, which is approximately 2.701% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,322,492 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.63 million in SAIL stocks shares; and SOMA EQUITY PARTNERS LP, currently with $110.35 million in SAIL stock with ownership of nearly 32.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SAIL] by around 10,213,218 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 10,650,339 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 68,823,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,686,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAIL stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,928,853 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,568,490 shares during the same period.