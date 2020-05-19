Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] Stock trading around $43.70 per share: What’s Next?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.69% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.79%. Over the last 12 months, RCL stock dropped by -65.01%. The average equity rating for RCL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.58 billion, with 209.19 million shares outstanding and 170.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.62M shares, RCL stock reached a trading volume of 29290129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 4.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCL in the course of the last twelve months was 96.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

RCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.79. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 16.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.46 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.65, while it was recorded at 37.47 for the last single week of trading, and 93.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.87 and a Gross Margin at +33.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.16.

Return on Total Capital for RCL is now 8.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.46. Additionally, RCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] managed to generate an average of $22,001 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

RCL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. go to -3.35%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,054 million, or 72.20% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,034,757, which is approximately 2.512% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 14,133,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $496.81 million in RCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $411.28 million in RCL stock with ownership of nearly -4.646% of the company’s market capitalization.

294 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 36,008,465 shares. Additionally, 436 investors decreased positions by around 50,379,070 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 57,397,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,785,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,425,363 shares, while 239 institutional investors sold positions of 12,227,218 shares during the same period.