Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] Revenue clocked in at $4.22 billion, down -64.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] jumped around 0.28 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.22 at the close of the session, up 9.52%. Peabody Energy Corporation stock is now -64.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BTU Stock saw the intraday high of $3.35 and lowest of $3.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.85, which means current price is +28.29% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, BTU reached a trading volume of 3257097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Clarksons Platou have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. On October 30, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for BTU shares from 26 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTU in the course of the last twelve months was 2.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has BTU stock performed recently?

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.97. With this latest performance, BTU shares dropped by -3.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.08 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.23, while it was recorded at 3.14 for the last single week of trading, and 9.81 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.80 and a Gross Margin at +7.98. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.71.

Return on Total Capital for BTU is now 4.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.30. Additionally, BTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] managed to generate an average of -$32,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]

There are presently around $373 million, or 3.22% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES, L.P. with ownership of 28,916,201, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., holding 28,916,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.33 million in BTU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $21.47 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly 6.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 35,426,700 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 14,540,009 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 73,551,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,517,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,215,038 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,373,700 shares during the same period.