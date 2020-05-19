Oasis Midstream Partners LP [OMP] Is Currently 79.31 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Oasis Midstream Partners LP [NASDAQ: OMP] gained 79.31% on the last trading session, reaching $7.80 price per share at the time. Oasis Midstream Partners LP represents 20.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $266.06 million with the latest information. OMP stock price has been found in the range of $5.41 to $8.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 335.46K shares, OMP reached a trading volume of 6263680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oasis Midstream Partners LP [OMP]:

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $5 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Oasis Midstream Partners LP stock. On March 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for OMP shares from 18 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oasis Midstream Partners LP is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for OMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for OMP stock

Oasis Midstream Partners LP [OMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.65. With this latest performance, OMP shares gained by 56.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.88 for Oasis Midstream Partners LP [OMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.86, while it was recorded at 5.32 for the last single week of trading, and 13.28 for the last 200 days.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP [OMP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oasis Midstream Partners LP [OMP] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.75 and a Gross Margin at +64.31. Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.08.

Return on Total Capital for OMP is now 24.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oasis Midstream Partners LP [OMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.36. Additionally, OMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oasis Midstream Partners LP [OMP] managed to generate an average of $1,129,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP [OMP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OMP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oasis Midstream Partners LP go to 21.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oasis Midstream Partners LP [OMP]

There are presently around $17 million, or 19.50% of OMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OMP stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 624,709, which is approximately 25.694% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 367,480 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 million in OMP stocks shares; and HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.42 million in OMP stock with ownership of nearly 0.403% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oasis Midstream Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP [NASDAQ:OMP] by around 416,906 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 878,756 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 2,463,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,759,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OMP stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,626 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 627,970 shares during the same period.