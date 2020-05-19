Northland Capital slashes price target on Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] – find out why.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] gained 1.25% on the last trading session, reaching $0.81 price per share at the time. Marathon Patent Group Inc. represents 8.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.40 million with the latest information. MARA stock price has been found in the range of $0.78 to $0.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, MARA reached a trading volume of 2657557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $12 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on June 12, 2015, representing the official price target for Marathon Patent Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on MARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Patent Group Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for MARA stock

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.58. With this latest performance, MARA shares gained by 90.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.98 for Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5318, while it was recorded at 0.7666 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1496 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -319.88 and a Gross Margin at -233.91. Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -296.74.

Return on Total Capital for MARA is now -86.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.10. Additionally, MARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA] managed to generate an average of -$1,172,355 per employee.Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Patent Group Inc. go to 50.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marathon Patent Group Inc. [MARA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.20% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,647, which is approximately -55.761% of the company’s market cap and around 3.67% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 23,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.02 million in MARA stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.02 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Patent Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Patent Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 40,380 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 84,819 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 9,987 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,480 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 7,017 shares during the same period.