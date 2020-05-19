Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] is -59.71% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [AMEX: NOG] gained 7.81% on the last trading session, reaching $0.94 price per share at the time. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. represents 403.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $370.61 million with the latest information. NOG stock price has been found in the range of $0.90 to $0.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.91M shares, NOG reached a trading volume of 4101068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOG shares is $1.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Imperial Capital raised their target price from $2 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $3, while Imperial Capital kept a In-line rating on NOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOG in the course of the last twelve months was 1.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for NOG stock

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.13. With this latest performance, NOG shares gained by 28.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.18 for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7730, while it was recorded at 0.8783 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5997 for the last 200 days.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.96 and a Gross Margin at +35.65. Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.69.

Return on Total Capital for NOG is now 12.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.16. Additionally, NOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 200.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] managed to generate an average of -$3,179,917 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]

There are presently around $152 million, or 59.60% of NOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOG stocks are: ANGELO GORDON & CO LP with ownership of 30,675,937, which is approximately 2.068% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 24,955,805 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.14 million in NOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.68 million in NOG stock with ownership of nearly -2.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

67 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [AMEX:NOG] by around 12,509,414 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 44,721,638 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 122,766,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,997,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOG stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,495,156 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 23,652,836 shares during the same period.