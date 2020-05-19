National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV] Stock trading around $12.78 per share: What’s Next?

National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NYSE: NOV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.94% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.78%. Over the last 12 months, NOV stock dropped by -46.64%. The one-year National Oilwell Varco Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.51. The average equity rating for NOV stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.03 billion, with 383.00 million shares outstanding and 386.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, NOV stock reached a trading volume of 3529203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOV shares is $12.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for National Oilwell Varco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for National Oilwell Varco Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Oilwell Varco Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOV in the course of the last twelve months was 11.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

NOV Stock Performance Analysis:

National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.78. With this latest performance, NOV shares gained by 9.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.15 for National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.21, while it was recorded at 12.07 for the last single week of trading, and 19.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into National Oilwell Varco Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.25 and a Gross Margin at +10.12. National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.89.

Return on Total Capital for NOV is now -3.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.70. Additionally, NOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV] managed to generate an average of -$171,792 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.National Oilwell Varco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

NOV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National Oilwell Varco Inc. go to 41.00%.

National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NOV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,384 million, or 98.20% of NOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,638,748, which is approximately 4.049% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 31,817,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $371.31 million in NOV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $317.67 million in NOV stock with ownership of nearly 1.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

213 institutional holders increased their position in National Oilwell Varco Inc. [NYSE:NOV] by around 33,097,565 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 25,967,958 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 316,620,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,685,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOV stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,015,995 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 5,158,633 shares during the same period.