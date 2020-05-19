Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] Stock trading around $2.09 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer
Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ: GRIL] gained 16.19% on the last trading session, reaching $2.09 price per share at the time. Muscle Maker Inc. represents 3.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.50 million with the latest information. GRIL stock price has been found in the range of $1.80 to $2.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 239.60K shares, GRIL reached a trading volume of 1162833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Muscle Maker Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28.

Trading performance analysis for GRIL stock

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.57.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.91 for Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.01, while it was recorded at 1.87 for the last single week of trading.

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.20 and a Gross Margin at +18.17. Muscle Maker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -119.59.

Additionally, GRIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11,602.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.91.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 30.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.38.Muscle Maker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]

4 institutional holders increased their position in Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ:GRIL] by around 36,314 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRIL stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,314 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

