Morgan Stanley Upgrade The Gap Inc. [GPS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] traded at a high on 05/18/20, posting a 2.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.82. The results of the trading session contributed to over 18107242 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Gap Inc. stands at 10.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.20%.

The market cap for GPS stock reached $2.75 billion, with 373.00 million shares outstanding and 207.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.24M shares, GPS reached a trading volume of 18107242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Gap Inc. [GPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $9.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $10 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for The Gap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $12, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on GPS stock. On March 13, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GPS shares from 19 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has GPS stock performed recently?

The Gap Inc. [GPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, GPS shares dropped by -6.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.00 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.97, while it was recorded at 7.37 for the last single week of trading, and 14.83 for the last 200 days.

The Gap Inc. [GPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Gap Inc. [GPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.16 and a Gross Margin at +37.39. The Gap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.14.

Return on Total Capital for GPS is now 12.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Gap Inc. [GPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 231.51. Additionally, GPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 203.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Gap Inc. [GPS] managed to generate an average of $2,721 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for The Gap Inc. [GPS]

There are presently around $1,668 million, or 66.60% of GPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,377,477, which is approximately 3.462% of the company’s market cap and around 9.00% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 28,659,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.49 million in GPS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $164.49 million in GPS stock with ownership of nearly 3.823% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Gap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS] by around 32,743,882 shares. Additionally, 210 investors decreased positions by around 24,749,014 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 175,078,003 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,570,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPS stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,624,737 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 5,652,093 shares during the same period.