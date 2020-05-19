Morgan Stanley Downgrade Plantronics Inc. [PLT]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Plantronics Inc. [NYSE: PLT] price surged by 15.70 percent to reach at $1.79. A sum of 1411985 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.30M shares. Plantronics Inc. shares reached a high of $13.24 and dropped to a low of $12.01 until finishing in the latest session at $13.19.

The one-year PLT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.72. The average equity rating for PLT stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Plantronics Inc. [PLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLT shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLT stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Plantronics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Plantronics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on PLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plantronics Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93.

PLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Plantronics Inc. [PLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.56. With this latest performance, PLT shares gained by 11.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.57 for Plantronics Inc. [PLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.04, while it was recorded at 12.71 for the last single week of trading, and 24.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plantronics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plantronics Inc. [PLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.74 and a Gross Margin at +38.55. Plantronics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.11.

Return on Total Capital for PLT is now -0.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plantronics Inc. [PLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 227.36. Additionally, PLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plantronics Inc. [PLT] managed to generate an average of -$18,099 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Plantronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PLT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plantronics Inc. go to 15.00%.

Plantronics Inc. [PLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $544 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLT stocks are: SIRIS CAPITAL GROUP, LLC with ownership of 7,102,201, which is approximately 11.807% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 5,956,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.45 million in PLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $63.35 million in PLT stock with ownership of nearly -2.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plantronics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Plantronics Inc. [NYSE:PLT] by around 8,529,416 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 7,576,092 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 27,409,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,514,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,203,760 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,350,256 shares during the same period.