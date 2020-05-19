Maxim Group slashes price target on VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] – find out why.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] jumped around 0.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.47 at the close of the session, up 17.25%. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -32.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VTGN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.57 and lowest of $0.441 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.49, which means current price is +56.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/30/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 417.10K shares, VTGN reached a trading volume of 4697046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets dropped their target price from $30 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2018, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on VTGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.06

How has VTGN stock performed recently?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.26. With this latest performance, VTGN shares gained by 15.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.04 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4188, while it was recorded at 0.4045 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6942 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for VTGN is now -347.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -351.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -351.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -194.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.94. Additionally, VTGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] managed to generate an average of -$2,732,178 per employee.VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.90% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,206,983, which is approximately 0.199% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 251,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.09 million in VTGN stocks shares; and LADENBURG THALMANN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC., currently with $0.06 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly -6.868% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 47,103 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 331,416 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,888,481 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,267,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 100 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 124,398 shares during the same period.