Market cap of Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] reaches 194.94M – now what?

Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: TYME] surged by $0.2 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.75 during the day while it closed the day at $1.70. Tyme Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 20.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TYME stock has inclined by 31.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 63.46% and gained 21.43% year-on date.

The market cap for TYME stock reached $194.94 million, with 112.07 million shares outstanding and 54.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 385.62K shares, TYME reached a trading volume of 1274767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyme Technologies Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 85.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

TYME stock trade performance evaluation

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.57. With this latest performance, TYME shares gained by 39.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TYME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.12 for Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1962, while it was recorded at 1.4620 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2765 for the last 200 days.

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TYME is now -170.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -182.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -182.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -135.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.18. Additionally, TYME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME] managed to generate an average of -$2,198,874 per employee.Tyme Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Tyme Technologies Inc. [TYME]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20 million, or 11.90% of TYME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TYME stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,020,911, which is approximately -2.914% of the company’s market cap and around 41.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,474,275 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.46 million in TYME stocks shares; and HEALTHCARE VALUE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $3.04 million in TYME stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyme Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Tyme Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:TYME] by around 538,648 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 445,222 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 13,516,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,500,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TYME stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 327,034 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 61,673 shares during the same period.