Market cap of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN] reaches 32.71M – now what?

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SSKN] traded at a low on 05/18/20, posting a -15.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.00. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1448983 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. stands at 14.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.67%.

The market cap for SSKN stock reached $32.71 million, with 32.93 million shares outstanding and 20.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 44.41K shares, SSKN reached a trading volume of 1448983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2019, representing the official price target for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on SSKN stock. On May 16, 2017, analysts increased their price target for SSKN shares from 1.50 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSKN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for SSKN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has SSKN stock performed recently?

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.48. With this latest performance, SSKN shares gained by 11.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.21 for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1087, while it was recorded at 1.1382 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8821 for the last 200 days.

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.53 and a Gross Margin at +64.17. STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.00.

Return on Total Capital for SSKN is now -7.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.24. Additionally, SSKN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN] managed to generate an average of -$32,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.STRATA Skin Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSKN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [SSKN]

There are presently around $10 million, or 67.40% of SSKN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSKN stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,251,001, which is approximately 14.03% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BROADFIN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,839,372 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 million in SSKN stocks shares; and CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, currently with $1.63 million in SSKN stock with ownership of nearly 209.051% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SSKN] by around 1,448,545 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,101,801 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 6,413,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,963,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSKN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,645 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 14,884 shares during the same period.