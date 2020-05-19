Market cap of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC] reaches 519.20M – now what?

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [NYSE: OEC] price surged by 17.42 percent to reach at $1.23. A sum of 1616269 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 869.98K shares. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares reached a high of $8.34 and dropped to a low of $7.57 until finishing in the latest session at $8.29.

The average equity rating for OEC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. stock. On March 11, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for OEC shares from 31 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for OEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

OEC Stock Performance Analysis:

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.11. With this latest performance, OEC shares gained by 9.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.30 for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.06, while it was recorded at 7.50 for the last single week of trading, and 14.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.04 and a Gross Margin at +26.40. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.89.

Return on Total Capital for OEC is now 18.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 374.02. Additionally, OEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 350.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC] managed to generate an average of $58,218 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

OEC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. go to 3.70%.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $392 million, or 97.60% of OEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OEC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 5,442,772, which is approximately -31.622% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 4,953,480 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.21 million in OEC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $30.51 million in OEC stock with ownership of nearly 1.85% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [NYSE:OEC] by around 8,053,945 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 10,104,401 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 35,493,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,651,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OEC stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,924,616 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 946,070 shares during the same period.