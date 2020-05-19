Market cap of Meredith Corporation [MDP] reaches 765.06M – now what?

Meredith Corporation [NYSE: MDP] gained 15.04% on the last trading session, reaching $13.31 price per share at the time. Meredith Corporation represents 45.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $765.06 million with the latest information. MDP stock price has been found in the range of $12.25 to $13.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, MDP reached a trading volume of 2011281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meredith Corporation [MDP]:

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Meredith Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 30, 2018, representing the official price target for Meredith Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $77 to $70, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on MDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meredith Corporation is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for MDP stock

Meredith Corporation [MDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.20. With this latest performance, MDP shares dropped by -5.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.13 for Meredith Corporation [MDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.45, while it was recorded at 12.28 for the last single week of trading, and 30.36 for the last 200 days.

Meredith Corporation [MDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meredith Corporation [MDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.59 and a Gross Margin at +55.75. Meredith Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.06.

Return on Total Capital for MDP is now 9.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meredith Corporation [MDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.03. Additionally, MDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 239.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meredith Corporation [MDP] managed to generate an average of $22,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Meredith Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Meredith Corporation [MDP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meredith Corporation go to 25.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meredith Corporation [MDP]

There are presently around $476 million, or 98.80% of MDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,321,355, which is approximately -5.583% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,035,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.25 million in MDP stocks shares; and ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $32.2 million in MDP stock with ownership of nearly 94.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meredith Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Meredith Corporation [NYSE:MDP] by around 9,496,461 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 14,284,109 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 17,765,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,546,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDP stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,973,827 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 2,411,893 shares during the same period.