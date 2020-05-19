Market cap of Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] reaches 77.23M – now what?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] jumped around 0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.48 at the close of the session, up 12.46%. Ideanomics Inc. stock is now -43.91% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IDEX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.4948 and lowest of $0.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.84, which means current price is +73.91% above from all time high which was touched on 03/31/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, IDEX reached a trading volume of 1948111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has IDEX stock performed recently?

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.04. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -24.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.48 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6381, while it was recorded at 0.4309 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9756 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +91.73. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -219.18.

Return on Total Capital for IDEX is now 14.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -186.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -243.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -88.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.15. Additionally, IDEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] managed to generate an average of -$1,628,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]

There are presently around $5 million, or 6.10% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,634,048, which is approximately 85.507% of the company’s market cap and around 24.17% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 1,441,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in IDEX stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $0.39 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly 107.921% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ideanomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 4,954,911 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 467,806 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 6,196,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,618,959 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 570,592 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 287,930 shares during the same period.