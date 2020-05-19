Market cap of Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] reaches 21.54M – now what?

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HSDT] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.55 during the day while it closed the day at $0.54. Helius Medical Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 27.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HSDT stock has declined by -40.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.15% and lost -44.33% year-on date.

The market cap for HSDT stock reached $21.54 million, with 27.80 million shares outstanding and 30.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 920.35K shares, HSDT reached a trading volume of 1025782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

HSDT stock trade performance evaluation

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.06. With this latest performance, HSDT shares gained by 81.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.88 for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3862, while it was recorded at 0.5564 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0331 for the last 200 days.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1604.01 and a Gross Margin at +39.17. Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -653.81.

Return on Total Capital for HSDT is now -293.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -124.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.92. Additionally, HSDT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT] managed to generate an average of -$514,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Helius Medical Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [HSDT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 26.60% of HSDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSDT stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,840,567, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; ROVIDA ADVISORS INC., holding 1,292,690 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.68 million in HSDT stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.39 million in HSDT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HSDT] by around 2,993,018 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 70,366 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,731,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,794,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSDT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,801,823 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,155 shares during the same period.