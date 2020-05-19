Market cap of Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ] reaches 128.65M – now what?

Enzo Biochem Inc. [NYSE: ENZ] traded at a high on 05/18/20, posting a 7.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.91. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1426842 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enzo Biochem Inc. stands at 9.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.71%.

The market cap for ENZ stock reached $128.65 million, with 47.56 million shares outstanding and 43.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, ENZ reached a trading volume of 1426842 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ]?

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Enzo Biochem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2011. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2009, representing the official price target for Enzo Biochem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Lazard Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ENZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enzo Biochem Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENZ in the course of the last twelve months was 12.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has ENZ stock performed recently?

Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, ENZ shares gained by 21.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.13 for Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.54, while it was recorded at 2.68 for the last single week of trading, and 2.84 for the last 200 days.

Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.80 and a Gross Margin at +28.64. Enzo Biochem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.07.

Return on Total Capital for ENZ is now -28.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.81. Additionally, ENZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ] managed to generate an average of $4,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Enzo Biochem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Insider trade positions for Enzo Biochem Inc. [ENZ]

There are presently around $73 million, or 68.40% of ENZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENZ stocks are: HARBERT FUND ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 5,620,681, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; EVERMORE GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC, holding 4,007,851 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.1 million in ENZ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.2 million in ENZ stock with ownership of nearly -1.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enzo Biochem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Enzo Biochem Inc. [NYSE:ENZ] by around 508,092 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 3,887,234 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 24,435,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,831,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENZ stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 79,135 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,215,833 shares during the same period.