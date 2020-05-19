Market cap of Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] reaches 8.59B – now what?

Eastman Chemical Company [NYSE: EMN] gained 4.94% or 2.96 points to close at $62.93 with a heavy trading volume of 1587839 shares. It opened the trading session at $62.56, the shares rose to $63.6652 and dropped to $62.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EMN points out that the company has recorded -21.17% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -82.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, EMN reached to a volume of 1587839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eastman Chemical Company [EMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMN shares is $64.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Eastman Chemical Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Eastman Chemical Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on EMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eastman Chemical Company is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for EMN stock

Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, EMN shares gained by 14.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.17 for Eastman Chemical Company [EMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.61, while it was recorded at 60.89 for the last single week of trading, and 67.94 for the last 200 days.

Eastman Chemical Company [EMN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.31 and a Gross Margin at +24.31. Eastman Chemical Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.21.

Return on Total Capital for EMN is now 11.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.34. Additionally, EMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eastman Chemical Company [EMN] managed to generate an average of $52,345 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Eastman Chemical Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Eastman Chemical Company [EMN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eastman Chemical Company go to 2.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eastman Chemical Company [EMN]

There are presently around $6,572 million, or 86.30% of EMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,992,655, which is approximately 2.465% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,787,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $589.4 million in EMN stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $521.4 million in EMN stock with ownership of nearly 32.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eastman Chemical Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in Eastman Chemical Company [NYSE:EMN] by around 10,389,053 shares. Additionally, 337 investors decreased positions by around 15,310,261 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 83,439,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,139,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMN stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,920,672 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 3,006,545 shares during the same period.