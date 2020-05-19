Market cap of Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] reaches 510.65M – now what?

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.39% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.39%. Over the last 12 months, APPS stock rose by 44.19%. The average equity rating for APPS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $510.65 million, with 85.88 million shares outstanding and 83.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, APPS stock reached a trading volume of 1321855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]:

National Securities have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2019, representing the official price target for Digital Turbine Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 27.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

APPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.39. With this latest performance, APPS shares gained by 11.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.79 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.96, while it was recorded at 5.59 for the last single week of trading, and 6.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Turbine Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.33 and a Gross Margin at +33.53. Digital Turbine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.15.

Return on Total Capital for APPS is now 9.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] managed to generate an average of -$26,720 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.22.Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

APPS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 25.00%.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $265 million, or 59.30% of APPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,338,149, which is approximately -0.815% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,242,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.93 million in APPS stocks shares; and GREENHAVEN ROAD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $14.71 million in APPS stock with ownership of nearly 7.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Turbine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS] by around 14,079,994 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 9,374,895 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 23,466,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,921,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPS stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,407,677 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,926,057 shares during the same period.