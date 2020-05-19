Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Market cap of cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] reaches 79.11M – now what?

By Annabelle Farmer
0
0

cbdMD Inc. [AMEX: YCBD] traded at a high on 05/18/20, posting a 81.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.76. The results of the trading session contributed to over 37465461 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of cbdMD Inc. stands at 20.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.85%.

The market cap for YCBD stock reached $79.11 million, with 27.72 million shares outstanding and 31.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 728.26K shares, YCBD reached a trading volume of 37465461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for cbdMD Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for YCBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has YCBD stock performed recently?

cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 95.56. With this latest performance, YCBD shares gained by 105.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YCBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.36 for cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8577, while it was recorded at 1.0587 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4562 for the last 200 days.

cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] shares currently have an operating margin of -60.72 and a Gross Margin at +61.37. cbdMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -192.08.

Return on Total Capital for YCBD is now -55.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -180.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -180.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, cbdMD Inc. [YCBD] managed to generate an average of -$249,614 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.cbdMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for cbdMD Inc. [YCBD]

There are presently around $6 million, or 10.80% of YCBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YCBD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,460,863, which is approximately 57.064% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,303,334 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 million in YCBD stocks shares; and ZEKE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $0.59 million in YCBD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in cbdMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in cbdMD Inc. [AMEX:YCBD] by around 3,979,204 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 251,095 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,715,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,945,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YCBD stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,473,789 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 23,843 shares during the same period.

