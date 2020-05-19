Market Analysts see SVMK Inc. [SVMK] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

SVMK Inc. [NASDAQ: SVMK] price plunged by -0.89 percent to reach at -$0.17. A sum of 2330327 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.40M shares. SVMK Inc. shares reached a high of $20.19 and dropped to a low of $18.97 until finishing in the latest session at $19.00.

The one-year SVMK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.39. The average equity rating for SVMK stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SVMK Inc. [SVMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SVMK shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SVMK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for SVMK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for SVMK Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on SVMK stock. On September 27, 2019, analysts increased their price target for SVMK shares from 19 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SVMK Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SVMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SVMK in the course of the last twelve months was 53.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SVMK Stock Performance Analysis:

SVMK Inc. [SVMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.48. With this latest performance, SVMK shares gained by 29.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SVMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.49 for SVMK Inc. [SVMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.46, while it was recorded at 19.00 for the last single week of trading, and 17.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SVMK Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SVMK Inc. [SVMK] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.63 and a Gross Margin at +73.93. SVMK Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.03.

Return on Total Capital for SVMK is now -11.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SVMK Inc. [SVMK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.52. Additionally, SVMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SVMK Inc. [SVMK] managed to generate an average of -$60,540 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.SVMK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

SVMK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SVMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SVMK Inc. go to -9.46%.

SVMK Inc. [SVMK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,019 million, or 75.60% of SVMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SVMK stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 14,950,459, which is approximately 4.592% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 11,403,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.14 million in SVMK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $187.54 million in SVMK stock with ownership of nearly 2.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SVMK Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in SVMK Inc. [NASDAQ:SVMK] by around 21,028,063 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 16,058,644 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 68,476,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,562,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SVMK stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,373,529 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,211,127 shares during the same period.