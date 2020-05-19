Market Analysts see International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] gaining to $150. Time to buy?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE: IFF] jumped around 3.68 points on Monday, while shares priced at $131.90 at the close of the session, up 2.87%. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stock is now 2.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IFF Stock saw the intraday high of $134.68 and lowest of $131.555 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 152.95, which means current price is +43.15% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, IFF reached a trading volume of 1274937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFF shares is $127.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFF stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is set at 5.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for IFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for IFF in the course of the last twelve months was 117.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has IFF stock performed recently?

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.55. With this latest performance, IFF shares gained by 5.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.88 for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.90, while it was recorded at 129.77 for the last single week of trading, and 124.14 for the last 200 days.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.22 and a Gross Margin at +37.30. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.81.

Return on Total Capital for IFF is now 7.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.24. Additionally, IFF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF] managed to generate an average of $33,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IFF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. go to 1.90%.

Insider trade positions for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [IFF]

There are presently around $12,947 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IFF stocks are: WINDER INVESTMENT PTE LTD with ownership of 24,130,000, which is approximately 16.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,401,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in IFF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.11 billion in IFF stock with ownership of nearly 22.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

269 institutional holders increased their position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. [NYSE:IFF] by around 11,857,633 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 10,215,538 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 80,643,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,716,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFF stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,234,287 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,564,541 shares during the same period.