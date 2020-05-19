Market Analysts see Booking Holdings Inc. [BKNG] gaining to $2200. Time to buy?

Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BKNG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.51% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 10.38%. Over the last 12 months, BKNG stock dropped by -12.86%. The one-year Booking Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.63. The average equity rating for BKNG stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $63.67 billion, with 41.09 million shares outstanding and 40.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 702.94K shares, BKNG stock reached a trading volume of 1320095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Booking Holdings Inc. [BKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKNG shares is $1668.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Booking Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Booking Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2200 to $2000, while Needham kept a Buy rating on BKNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Booking Holdings Inc. is set at 67.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 175.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKNG in the course of the last twelve months was 15.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

BKNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Booking Holdings Inc. [BKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.38. With this latest performance, BKNG shares gained by 5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.55 for Booking Holdings Inc. [BKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1,374.33, while it was recorded at 1,415.25 for the last single week of trading, and 1,804.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Booking Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Booking Holdings Inc. [BKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.48. Booking Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.29.

Return on Total Capital for BKNG is now 32.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 66.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Booking Holdings Inc. [BKNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.92. Additionally, BKNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Booking Holdings Inc. [BKNG] managed to generate an average of $184,280 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Booking Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

BKNG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Booking Holdings Inc. go to 5.04%.

Booking Holdings Inc. [BKNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $53,145 million, or 96.10% of BKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,325,005, which is approximately 2.345% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,872,423 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.97 billion in BKNG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.2 billion in BKNG stock with ownership of nearly 1.376% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Booking Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 511 institutional holders increased their position in Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BKNG] by around 5,474,931 shares. Additionally, 781 investors decreased positions by around 6,397,013 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 26,568,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,440,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKNG stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,136,644 shares, while 254 institutional investors sold positions of 1,225,215 shares during the same period.