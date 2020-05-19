Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] is -62.54% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kontoor Brands Inc. [NYSE: KTB] surged by $1.89 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $15.84 during the day while it closed the day at $15.73. Kontoor Brands Inc. stock has also loss -5.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KTB stock has declined by -59.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -56.32% and lost -62.54% year-on date.

The market cap for KTB stock reached $978.09 million, with 56.88 million shares outstanding and 52.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, KTB reached a trading volume of 1513649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KTB shares is $20.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KTB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Kontoor Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $32.50 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Kontoor Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on KTB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kontoor Brands Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for KTB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for KTB in the course of the last twelve months was 2.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

KTB stock trade performance evaluation

Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.13. With this latest performance, KTB shares dropped by -20.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KTB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.93 for Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.72, while it was recorded at 14.92 for the last single week of trading, and 32.96 for the last 200 days.

Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.84 and a Gross Margin at +39.55. Kontoor Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.79.

Return on Total Capital for KTB is now 19.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,450.36. Additionally, KTB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,397.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] managed to generate an average of $6,401 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.Kontoor Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KTB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kontoor Brands Inc. go to -5.65%.

Kontoor Brands Inc. [KTB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $926 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KTB stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 11,375,347, which is approximately 0.169% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 9,856,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.53 million in KTB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $105.65 million in KTB stock with ownership of nearly -1.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kontoor Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Kontoor Brands Inc. [NYSE:KTB] by around 5,154,172 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 6,065,841 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 50,200,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,420,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KTB stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 853,299 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,609,636 shares during the same period.