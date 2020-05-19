Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] stock Reiterated by Argus analyst, price target now $100

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [NYSE: J] price surged by 7.29 percent to reach at $5.26. A sum of 1234885 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.21M shares. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. shares reached a high of $77.81 and dropped to a low of $74.60 until finishing in the latest session at $77.37.

The one-year J stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.99. The average equity rating for J stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for J shares is $104.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on J stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on J stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. is set at 3.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for J stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.82.

J Stock Performance Analysis:

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.53. With this latest performance, J shares dropped by -8.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for J stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.90 for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.15, while it was recorded at 73.56 for the last single week of trading, and 88.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +18.51. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.29.

Return on Total Capital for J is now 8.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.52. Additionally, J Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] managed to generate an average of $6,053 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

J Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for J. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. go to 10.40%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [J] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,470 million, or 91.60% of J stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of J stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,762,703, which is approximately 4.186% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 9,125,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $653.38 million in J stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $614.22 million in J stock with ownership of nearly -2.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 216 institutional holders increased their position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. [NYSE:J] by around 9,084,475 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 11,891,738 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 97,321,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,297,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. J stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,831,491 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,932,747 shares during the same period.