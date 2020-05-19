Thursday, May 21, 2020
J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] Stock trading around $0.18 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee
J. C. Penney Company Inc. [NYSE: JCP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -23.02% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.73%. Over the last 12 months, JCP stock dropped by -84.04%. The average equity rating for JCP stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.25 million, with 322.90 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.72M shares, JCP stock reached a trading volume of 170974455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for J. C. Penney Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $2 to $1.25. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2018, representing the official price target for J. C. Penney Company Inc. stock. On August 17, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for JCP shares from 3 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for J. C. Penney Company Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCP in the course of the last twelve months was 0.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

JCP Stock Performance Analysis:

J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.73. With this latest performance, JCP shares dropped by -34.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.72 for J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3241, while it was recorded at 0.2070 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7549 for the last 200 days.

Insight into J. C. Penney Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.22 and a Gross Margin at +32.33. J. C. Penney Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.40.

Return on Total Capital for JCP is now 0.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 590.71. Additionally, JCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 564.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] managed to generate an average of -$2,978 per employee.J. C. Penney Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. [JCP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36 million, or 60.00% of JCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 44,553,607, which is approximately 0.295% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; NEWPORT TRUST CO, holding 17,093,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.33 million in JCP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.23 million in JCP stock with ownership of nearly -8.288% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in J. C. Penney Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in J. C. Penney Company Inc. [NYSE:JCP] by around 30,964,880 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 31,419,536 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 123,420,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,804,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCP stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,259,230 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 11,487,600 shares during the same period.

