Imperial Capital Reiterated Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Chaparral Energy Inc. [NYSE: CHAP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.82% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 30.79%. Over the last 12 months, CHAP stock dropped by -87.77%. The average equity rating for CHAP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.46 million, with 45.83 million shares outstanding and 37.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, CHAP stock reached a trading volume of 5225357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP]:

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Chaparral Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chaparral Energy Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

CHAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.79. With this latest performance, CHAP shares gained by 105.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.63 for Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4473, while it was recorded at 0.5360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0291 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chaparral Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.26 and a Gross Margin at +26.55. Chaparral Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -198.42.

Return on Total Capital for CHAP is now 3.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.68. Additionally, CHAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] managed to generate an average of -$3,875,603 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Chaparral Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Chaparral Energy Inc. [CHAP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20 million, or 86.50% of CHAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHAP stocks are: STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 13,902,367, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.60% of the total institutional ownership; CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., holding 4,103,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.15 million in CHAP stocks shares; and LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC, currently with $1.51 million in CHAP stock with ownership of nearly -0.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chaparral Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Chaparral Energy Inc. [NYSE:CHAP] by around 395,325 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 2,536,411 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 35,344,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,276,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHAP stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,297 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 661,294 shares during the same period.