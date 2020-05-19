HSBC Securities lifts Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE: CCL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.18% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.28%. Over the last 12 months, CCL stock dropped by -72.58%. The average equity rating for CCL stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.30 billion, with 684.00 million shares outstanding and 505.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 62.87M shares, CCL stock reached a trading volume of 79396118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]:

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $55 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $59 to $32, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & Plc is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

CCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.28. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 17.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.61 for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.42, while it was recorded at 13.04 for the last single week of trading, and 36.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corporation & Plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.74 and a Gross Margin at +27.65. Carnival Corporation & Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.36.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now 9.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.35. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.24.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 43.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Carnival Corporation & Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

CCL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & Plc go to -4.35%.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,676 million, or 74.70% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP with ownership of 38,623,425, which is approximately -1.425% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SUNTRUST BANKS INC, holding 38,548,767 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $472.99 million in CCL stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $425.64 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 373 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 82,365,103 shares. Additionally, 481 investors decreased positions by around 151,371,834 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 147,351,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,088,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 50,718,614 shares, while 249 institutional investors sold positions of 31,949,242 shares during the same period.