Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] Revenue clocked in at $13.86 billion, down -47.68% YTD: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin
Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] closed the trading session at $12.34 on 05/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.295, while the highest price level was $12.42. The stocks have a year to date performance of -47.68 percent and weekly performance of 4.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -46.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -51.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.09M shares, HWM reached to a volume of 3403993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.69.

HWM stock trade performance evaluation

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.93. With this latest performance, HWM shares gained by 5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.88 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.87, while it was recorded at 11.23 for the last single week of trading, and 24.98 for the last 200 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.64 and a Gross Margin at +17.09. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.31.

Return on Total Capital for HWM is now 14.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 134.69. Additionally, HWM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] managed to generate an average of $11,271 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. go to 7.20%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,638 million, or 74.10% of HWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,675,028, which is approximately 1.927% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES, L.P., holding 41,565,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $467.61 million in HWM stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $467.61 million in HWM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Howmet Aerospace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM] by around 98,059,174 shares. Additionally, 336 investors decreased positions by around 53,716,871 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 260,467,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 412,243,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWM stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,715,359 shares, while 164 institutional investors sold positions of 18,804,797 shares during the same period.

