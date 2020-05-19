H.C. Wainwright lifts Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PTGX] jumped around 0.3 points on Monday, while shares priced at $16.50 at the close of the session, up 1.85%. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 134.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PTGX Stock saw the intraday high of $16.98 and lowest of $16.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.33, which means current price is +211.32% above from all time high which was touched on 05/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 871.38K shares, PTGX reached a trading volume of 1261862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTGX shares is $20.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $17, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on PTGX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 197.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26.

How has PTGX stock performed recently?

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.78. With this latest performance, PTGX shares gained by 128.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.32 for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.06, while it was recorded at 16.21 for the last single week of trading, and 9.55 for the last 200 days.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -36026.41. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33414.29.

Return on Total Capital for PTGX is now -79.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.27. Additionally, PTGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] managed to generate an average of -$1,057,356 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Insider trade positions for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]

There are presently around $382 million, or 91.10% of PTGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTGX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,094,144, which is approximately 0.323% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 2,660,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.31 million in PTGX stocks shares; and JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION – JJDC, INC., currently with $39.87 million in PTGX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PTGX] by around 2,236,829 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 3,332,306 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 17,917,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,486,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTGX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 297,993 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 402,764 shares during the same period.