Groupon Inc. [GRPN] Stock trading around $1.22 per share: What’s Next?

Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ: GRPN] gained 12.44% or 0.13 points to close at $1.22 with a heavy trading volume of 13163994 shares. It opened the trading session at $1.13, the shares rose to $1.22 and dropped to $1.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GRPN points out that the company has recorded -58.50% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -154.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 19.61M shares, GRPN reached to a volume of 13163994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Groupon Inc. [GRPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRPN shares is $1.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRPN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Groupon Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $3.20 to $2.40. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2019, representing the official price target for Groupon Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Groupon Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for GRPN in the course of the last twelve months was 170.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for GRPN stock

Groupon Inc. [GRPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.91. With this latest performance, GRPN shares gained by 30.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.38 for Groupon Inc. [GRPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9576, while it was recorded at 1.1200 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2120 for the last 200 days.

Groupon Inc. [GRPN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Groupon Inc. [GRPN] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.79 and a Gross Margin at +50.93. Groupon Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.13.

Return on Total Capital for GRPN is now 5.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Groupon Inc. [GRPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.37. Additionally, GRPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Groupon Inc. [GRPN] managed to generate an average of -$3,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Groupon Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Groupon Inc. [GRPN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Groupon Inc. go to -5.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Groupon Inc. [GRPN]

There are presently around $392 million, or 73.60% of GRPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRPN stocks are: FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP with ownership of 64,017,240, which is approximately 186.399% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,580,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.48 million in GRPN stocks shares; and ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, currently with $35.12 million in GRPN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Groupon Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Groupon Inc. [NASDAQ:GRPN] by around 74,243,143 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 116,857,427 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 177,338,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,438,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRPN stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,427,349 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 34,429,946 shares during the same period.