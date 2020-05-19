GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] Stock trading around $6.60 per share: What’s Next?

GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE: EAF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.63% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.22%. Over the last 12 months, EAF stock dropped by -39.73%. The average equity rating for EAF stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.80 billion, with 269.22 million shares outstanding and 267.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, EAF stock reached a trading volume of 1715027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for GrafTech International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $16 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2019, representing the official price target for GrafTech International Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on EAF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrafTech International Ltd. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

EAF Stock Performance Analysis:

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.22. With this latest performance, EAF shares dropped by -11.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.12 for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.42, while it was recorded at 6.16 for the last single week of trading, and 10.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GrafTech International Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.88 and a Gross Margin at +57.59. GrafTech International Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.58.

Return on Total Capital for EAF is now 87.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 70.96. Additionally, EAF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 161.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 119.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] managed to generate an average of $553,196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.GrafTech International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

EAF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrafTech International Ltd. go to -4.14%.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,580 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAF stocks are: BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 199,216,541, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 9,479,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.69 million in EAF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $35.63 million in EAF stock with ownership of nearly -3.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GrafTech International Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE:EAF] by around 19,652,518 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 30,381,920 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 214,235,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 264,269,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAF stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,384,601 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 16,780,192 shares during the same period.