Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] Revenue clocked in at $2.43 billion, down -84.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Gannett Co. Inc. [NYSE: GCI] jumped around 0.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.02 at the close of the session, up 7.86%. Gannett Co. Inc. stock is now -84.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GCI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.06 and lowest of $0.97 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.35, which means current price is +61.90% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, GCI reached a trading volume of 3847158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]?

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gannett Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2018, representing the official price target for Gannett Co. Inc. stock. On November 02, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for GCI shares from 19 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gannett Co. Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

How has GCI stock performed recently?

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.62. With this latest performance, GCI shares gained by 12.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.82 for Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4041, while it was recorded at 1.0211 for the last single week of trading, and 5.8323 for the last 200 days.

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.72 and a Gross Margin at +36.21. Gannett Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.42.

Return on Total Capital for GCI is now 3.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.82. Additionally, GCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 197.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] managed to generate an average of -$5,638 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Gannett Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]

There are presently around $114 million, or 87.80% of GCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GCI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,649,693, which is approximately 1.156% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,577,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.85 million in GCI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $9.63 million in GCI stock with ownership of nearly -3.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gannett Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Gannett Co. Inc. [NYSE:GCI] by around 12,401,234 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 13,863,572 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 85,365,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,630,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GCI stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,226,388 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 7,022,061 shares during the same period.