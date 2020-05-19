For Sysco Corporation [SYY], BMO Capital Markets sees a drop to $51. What next?

Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] surged by $5.08 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $53.67 during the day while it closed the day at $52.70. Sysco Corporation stock has also gained 1.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SYY stock has declined by -31.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.34% and lost -38.39% year-on date.

The market cap for SYY stock reached $26.95 billion, with 508.75 million shares outstanding and 506.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.62M shares, SYY reached a trading volume of 6184731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sysco Corporation [SYY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $58.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sysco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $75 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Sysco Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corporation is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 70.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SYY stock trade performance evaluation

Sysco Corporation [SYY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, SYY shares gained by 4.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.08 for Sysco Corporation [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.00, while it was recorded at 48.85 for the last single week of trading, and 70.88 for the last 200 days.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sysco Corporation [SYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.15 and a Gross Margin at +17.89. Sysco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.79.

Return on Total Capital for SYY is now 23.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 66.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 326.19. Additionally, SYY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 324.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] managed to generate an average of $24,265 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.34.Sysco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sysco Corporation [SYY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corporation go to 7.40%.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,691 million, or 82.30% of SYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,866,535, which is approximately 1.213% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,950,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in SYY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.28 billion in SYY stock with ownership of nearly 41.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sysco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 525 institutional holders increased their position in Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY] by around 54,584,920 shares. Additionally, 767 investors decreased positions by around 55,327,734 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 300,489,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 410,401,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYY stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,557,738 shares, while 272 institutional investors sold positions of 18,187,616 shares during the same period.