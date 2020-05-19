For Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS], Stifel sees a rise to $37. What next?

Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ: SGMS] closed the trading session at $12.88 on 05/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.51, while the highest price level was $13.49. The stocks have a year to date performance of -51.90 percent and weekly performance of -0.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -56.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, SGMS reached to a volume of 2417639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Scientific Games Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2019, representing the official price target for Scientific Games Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $36 to $31, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on SGMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scientific Games Corporation is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGMS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

SGMS stock trade performance evaluation

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.69. With this latest performance, SGMS shares gained by 28.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.85 for Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.70, while it was recorded at 11.59 for the last single week of trading, and 20.35 for the last 200 days.

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.15 and a Gross Margin at +43.47. Scientific Games Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.82.

Return on Total Capital for SGMS is now 8.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.99. Additionally, SGMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 133.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 113.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] managed to generate an average of -$13,265 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Scientific Games Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $617 million, or 60.10% of SGMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMS stocks are: FINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 9,110,726, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, holding 8,619,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.17 million in SGMS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $65.87 million in SGMS stock with ownership of nearly -4.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ:SGMS] by around 8,168,871 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 9,161,576 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 39,760,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,090,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMS stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 933,334 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,585,359 shares during the same period.