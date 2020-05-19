Tuesday, May 19, 2020
For Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX], B. Riley FBR sees a drop to $5. What next?

By Annabelle Farmer
Pacific Ethanol Inc. [NASDAQ: PEIX] gained 12.57% on the last trading session, reaching $0.42 price per share at the time. Pacific Ethanol Inc. represents 48.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.64 million with the latest information. PEIX stock price has been found in the range of $0.36 to $0.4289.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, PEIX reached a trading volume of 1464040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Pacific Ethanol Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 28, 2017, representing the official price target for Pacific Ethanol Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on PEIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Ethanol Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for PEIX stock

Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.50. With this latest performance, PEIX shares gained by 47.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.99 for Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3141, while it was recorded at 0.3977 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5287 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.22 and a Gross Margin at -0.74. Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.24.

Return on Total Capital for PEIX is now -8.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.13. Additionally, PEIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX] managed to generate an average of -$177,898 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.24.Pacific Ethanol Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Ethanol Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pacific Ethanol Inc. [PEIX]

There are presently around $6 million, or 31.50% of PEIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEIX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,060,917, which is approximately -2.697% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, holding 3,840,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 million in PEIX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.08 million in PEIX stock with ownership of nearly 2.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Ethanol Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Ethanol Inc. [NASDAQ:PEIX] by around 368,958 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 2,427,549 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 12,108,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,905,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEIX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 177,093 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,290,455 shares during the same period.

